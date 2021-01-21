Cape Cod Healthcare Awards Community Benefits Grants

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Healthcare has awarded close to $300,000 dollars in grants in 2021 to Cape Cod non-profit organizations and programs through its Community Benefits Initiative.

“During a year in which COVID-19 has had such an impact on the health of our community, we believed it was important that all our organizations that applied to Cape Cod Healthcare Community Benefits receive funding,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Senior Vice President Christopher Lawson.

2021 grants were awarded to the following organizations

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod – Healthy Meals in Motion Program

Boston Cancer Support – Treatment Transport Program

Team Maureen – Getting Back to Cancer Prevention during and Past COVID

Orleans Council on Aging and Senior Center – Rock harbor Respite

Association to Preserve Cape Cod –Pond Health Program

Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod – Free Comprehensive Remote Services for Families and Individuals Living.

Helping Our Women – Promoting Health and Creating Connections: Addressing Impact of Isolation and Depression during COVID-19

Health Imperatives, Inc. – Nursing Newborns Together

YMCA of Cape Cod – Moves of Motherhood

Cape Cod Times Needy Fund – Basic Needs Safety Net for Individuals with Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands – Senior Outreach Program