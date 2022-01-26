You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare, Beth Israel Lahey to Partner for Expanded Access

January 26, 2022

HYANNIS – A new partnership between Cape Cod Healthcare and Beth Israel Lahey Health was announced Tuesday, as the two organizations will look to expand medical access across the region.

President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf said the planned affiliation, which is still subject to approval from regulators, aims to allow the local provider to offer greater and more accessible community care, recruit more effectively, and more.

As part of the venture, Beth Israel Lahey would become Cape Cod Healthcare’s official preferred provider for care off-Cape.

Joint clinical programs will also be developed as Cape Cod Healthcare would be able to leverage resources at both Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston as well as Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

In addition, officials from both organizations said that Lahey Hospital would work in collaboration with Cape Cod Hospital on services related to things such as cardiac surgeries.

Cape Cod Healthcare would not officially be placed under the Beth Israel Lahey umbrella as a part of this deal. They would still maintain their independent status.

