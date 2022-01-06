Cape Cod Healthcare Launching $125 Fundraising Initiative

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced a $125 million fundraising initiative that will greatly expand healthcare services from the provider over the next few years.

The Campaign for Cape Cod Healthcare began in 2016 with a quiet phase and only recently went public, and will raise funds for enhancing services and funding capital projects.

President and CEO of CCHC Michael Lauf said that to date, the campaign has received more than 30,000 donations for a total of $100 million, including a historic $10 million gift from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust directors, Peter and Pamela Barbey of Hyannisport.

“People want to invest in organizations that are going to improve the lives of their community. The strong philanthropic support that we get is really indicative of the quality and strength of our organization,” said Lauf.

Some of the projects to be funded include a new tower at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis that will expand cancer and cardiac care, which will utilize the $10 million gift donation.

The first two floors will house the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center, offering radiation oncology treatment on the first floor and 36 private infusion bays and exam rooms on the second floor.

The third will feature a unit dedicated to cardiac care for patients and 32 private rooms for those recovering from interventional and surgical procedures.

“By building this new tower, it also allows us to invest in current programs and expand our operational footprint,” said Lauf.

“We’re going to launch our Level 3 Trauma Program. That would mean that upwards of 500 additional people each and every year on the Cape will be able to be treated at Cape Cod Hospital and not have to go across the bridge to another trauma center,” said Lauf.

Operating rooms will also be upgraded and updated, added Lauf.

Other focuses of the campaign include building new or renovating current facilities at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, including enhancing the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Falmouth.

CCHC’s 132-bed JML Care Center, a nursing facility for short-term rehabilitation and long-term and palliative care, will also receive a total renovation.

“Patients deserve the very best, whether they be a resident of ours for years, or only be there for seven to 15 days recovering from a joint replacement, we need a state of the art facility to serve the Upper Cape and frankly all of the Cape,” said Lauf.

Lauf also highlighted the importance of physician recruitment and retention to the campaign.

Besides an endowment fund to help recruit physicians and specialists, CCHC will also further its partnership with Cape Cod Community College and other institutions to expand nursing programs and other clinical disciplines.

Further investment in primary and urgent care facilities are also on the horizon for CCHC, including the McGraw Medical Complex in Osterville which opened in 2021, with a similar facility opening later this year in Orleans.