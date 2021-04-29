Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Hours at COVID Vaccine Clinic

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) has announced expanded hours for their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The expanded hours will affect the first-dose vaccine clinics, which will now include weekend and evening hours.

The change will take effect the first week of May.

The first May clinic appointments as part of the change will include Sunday, May 2 from 8 am to 12 pm and Wednesday, May 5 from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Appointments can be made for the clinic here.

Those who are scheduling a vaccine appointment for a 16 or 17 year old are asked to call (508) 534 7103.

CCHC said that vaccinations will utilize their drive-through clinic located at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis.

The health provider has also created a video of what residents can expect when they arrive at the vaccination clinic, which can be found here.

All residents age 16 and above are eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine.