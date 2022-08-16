You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Visitation Policy

Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Visitation Policy

August 16, 2022

HYANNIS – The visitation policy at Cape Cod Healthcare’s sites has been expanded.

Effective immediately, those 18 years old and above will be permitted to visit inpatients between 12 and 6 p.m.

Visitors will be allowed for labor and delivery during that same time frame, while one person will also be allowed to stay for the entirety of the stay for support.

Two visitors will be allowed in emergency departments and for end-of-life care.

Limitations had been in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors will still be required to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a face covering when at Cape Cod Healthcare’s sites.

No visitors will be permitted for patients who are COVID-positive, except for end-of-life care.

