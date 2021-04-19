Cape Cod Healthcare Introduces New Blood Drive Technology

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has introduced new technology for their blood donation programs.

Instead of receiving a finger prick to check hemoglobin levels, donors will be tested by the new OrSense device. The ring-shaped tool is non-invasive and will be able to detect if donors can safely donate blood.

Officials with Cape Cod Healthcare praised the device as an easier and less painful way to ensure that blood can safely be donated. Making this process easier, they added, is especially important as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Cape Cod Healthcare thanked the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation and Big Nick’s Riders for the donation that made the purchase of the OrSense devices possible.