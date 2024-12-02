Cape Cod Healthcare Kicks Off Its December Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is kicking off its slate of December Blood Drives today, December 2, 2024, with a drive at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Clark Lab at 360 Woods Hole Road running from 9:40 am to 4 pm.

There will be fifteen blood drives in total as Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospital seek to remain current with high needs of blood donorship, closing on December 30 with a drive at the John Wesley United Methodist Church at 270 Gifford Street in Falmouth from 9:40 am to 4 pm.

Due to the 42-day shelf-life of donated blood, it is a continuous struggle to maintain the one-week supply of blood needed at all times.

Donors at this month’s blood drives will receive a Cumberland Farms gift card.

Appointments can also be made at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital, open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

To make an appointment, click here.