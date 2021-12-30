Cape Cod Healthcare Offers Winter Allergy Tips

HYANNIS – The winter season brings cold and nasty weather along with, for some, problems with allergies. Cape Cod Healthcare has provided advice to mitigate that trouble this season.

Although the spring and autumn are the most notable times of the year for allergies, winter can bring sneezing, itchy eyes, or rashes to some.

Experts have noted that indoor shelter with closed windows could potentially trigger symptoms or even make them worse, due to the lack of air being circulated.

Dust mites and pet dander have been cited by Cape Cod Healthcare as a primary suspects of these triggers.

Cape Cod Healthcare recommends tips such as keeping humidity levels within homes below 50 percent and ensuring that HVAC systems have proper filters. Residents should also not put off seeking treatments if they continue to experience allergy symptoms.

To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.