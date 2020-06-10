Cape Cod Healthcare Resuming Elective Non-Urgent Procedures

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare announced that they have met state attestation guidelines to incrementally resume elective, in-person, non-urgent procedures and services in accordance with the second phase of the state’s plan for reopening.

The updated attestation incorporates the capacity criteria and public health and safety standards required for phase one as well as outlines additional requirements met for Phase two.

Following state guidelines in phase two, in-person care will expand to include the reopening of non-urgent procedures and services, including routine office visits and nonessential, elective invasive procedures.

Cape Cod Healthcare has continued to demonstrate on-going compliance with public health and safety standards including the use of personal protective equipment, infection control readiness, screening for COVID-19 symptoms and social distancing protocols.

For in-person services and procedures, health care providers will continue to use their clinical judgement and prioritize urgent services, chronic disease management and preventive care

All in-person medical care including routine office visits and behavioral health may resume, with the exception of elective cosmetic procedures and in-person day programs, which will be part of phase three.

Patients who have a surgery, test or procedure that has been delayed, should contact their clinical care provider.

Physicians will be prioritizing the scheduling of non-emergent, in-person cases according to state guidelines.

In addition, Cape Cod Healthcare will continue to offer telehealth services to patients whenever possible.

Precautions taken by Cape Cod Healthcare at hospitals and facilities include:

Use of masks and face coverings by everyone in the facility

Screening of possible COVID-19 symptoms for all incoming patients

Separate care zones for COVID and non-COVID care

Social distancing measures in waiting rooms and other areas

Frequent cleanings and disinfecting

Continued restrictions for hospital visitors

Cape Cod Healthcare is continuing to strongly encourage patients to seek medical care for any urgent healthcare needs as they have seen patients in need of serious medical attention who have waited too long to visit the hospital.

Cape Cod Healthcare said that there facilities and hospitals are safe, and that staff members are prepared to address the needs of patients.