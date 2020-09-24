Cape Cod Healthcare Seeks Community Benefits Grant Applicants

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has released its 2021 Annual Strategic Grant Request for Proposals.

The 2021 RFP is part of an annual competitive grant process focused on addressing the unmet health needs of the residents of Barnstable County.

The CCHC Community Benefits annual competitive RFP grants program is open to all non-profit community organizations operating in Barnstable County with programs aligned with CCHC Community Benefits priorities.

The annual Strategic Grant RFP focuses on one major health priority in healthcare outlined in the 2020-2022 Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment Report and Strategic Implementation Plan.

For FY21, the Annual Strategic Grant RFP will focus on physical health conditions.

Proposals must be designed to reduce and/or prevent the occurrences and severity of chronic and infectious diseases in Barnstable County through best practices and collaborative approaches.

The following targeted conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic and infectious disease(s)

Maternal health

Heart failure

Pulmonary rehabilitation

Diabetes

Oral health/dental services

Nutrition

Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurological health conditions

Stroke

The CCHC Community Benefits program promotes the Cape Cod Healthcare mission to coordinate and deliver the highest quality, accessible health services to Cape Cod residents and visitors.

“Cape Cod Healthcare is proud of our role as a leading contributor in improving the lives of our friends and neighbors,” said Christopher Lawson, senior vice president and Chief Development Officer at Cape Cod Healthcare.

“There are so many deserving organizations making life on Cape Cod better for our residents and we look forward to working together by providing financial support and forging strategic partnerships to improve the quality of life for those who call Cape Cod home.”

Cape Cod Healthcare Community Benefits will award up to $300,000 total for programs executed January 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021, through a competitive grant-making process.

Grant awards will range from $15,000 to $30,000 and are for one year.

The deadline for submission of strategic grant proposals is October 29, 2020.

Applicants will be notified of award by December 9, 2020.

The funding period runs from January 1 – September 30, 2021.

For more information, click here.