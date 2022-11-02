Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold November Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Several blood drives throughout November have been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC).

Blood is needed urgently at Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital, according to officials with the organization, with type O Negative being the most crucially needed. The Cape’s hospitals require one week’s worth of blood on hand at any given time, and the blood taken through the drives stay on Cape Cod for local community needs.

The donation sites will take place across the Cape starting November 1. Drives will run through November 30.

Those donating blood in November will receive either a Stop & Shop or Speedway gift card.

The next drive will be held on Thursday, November 3 at Falmouth Hospital from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another will be held on Monday, November 7 at the Orleans/Eastham Elks Lodge along McKoy Road in Eastham. The Northside Methodist Church on Airline Road in Brewster will also host a drive on Tuesday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reservations for blood drives are required. An appointment time may be scheduled by calling the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at 508-862-5663 or by visiting CCHC’s website, where details on more drives can be found.

By Zac Iven in the Cape Cod Dot Com News Center