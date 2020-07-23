You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare to Transition its Mid-Cape COVID-19 Testing Location to Cape Cod Hospital Friday

Cape Cod Healthcare to Transition its Mid-Cape COVID-19 Testing Location to Cape Cod Hospital Friday

July 23, 2020

HYANNIS – Effective Friday, July 24, Cape Cod Healthcare will transition its mid Cape drive-through testing site from the campus of Cape Cod Community College to the campus of Cape Cod Hospital. 

A second testing facility on the campus of Falmouth Hospital, which opened last month, continues to supplement testing access by serving the upper Cape community. 

The location transition is in anticipation of resumed activity at Cape Cod Community College with the goal of establishing a more permanent location at Cape Cod Hospital. 

“Cape Cod Healthcare would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Cape Cod Community College for being an exceptional community partner during these exceptionally challenging times,” the organization said in a statement. 

Testing is available to any person on the Cape and Islands with a doctor’s order, including those with a physician not affiliated with Cape Cod Healthcare or not located on Cape Cod. 

Individuals without a primary care physician can call the dedicated call center at 508 962 5595 to be screened for testing by a clinical provider by phone.   

For more information about COVID-19 testing at Cape Cod Healthcare, click here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 