Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitor Policy Amid COVID Increases

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare’s visitor policy has been updated as the region continues to see an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Visitation is now “strongly discouraged,” although visitors will be allowed if they follow guidelines such as passing a screening for symptoms and wearing a mask.

Most patients will be allowed one patient a day. They must be 18 years of age or older and can only visit between 12 and 6 p.m. each day.

Two visitors will be allowed for end of life care, while one person will be allowed to support a mother going through labor throughout the duration of their stay.

Patients who may need accompaniment, such as a minor or someone with limited mobility or dementia, may have one visitor to assist when needed. That visitor could be asked at times to wait in a designated area due to social distancing measures.

Cape Cod Healthcare patients who test positive for COVID-19 may not have visitors.

More details on the policy can be found on Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.