Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care

July 11, 2023

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital have been recognized by a national organization for their stroke care.

The American Heart Association awarded the two sites, both of which are operated by Cape Cod Healthcare, with high marks for providing quality care for patients while saving lives and reducing disabilities.

Falmouth Hospital was given the Association’s Gold Plus award, while Cape Cod Hospital was recognized with the Silver Plus award.

The American Heart Association assesses research and evidence-based guidelines at medical centers across the country when deciding which hospitals will be recognized.

For more details on Cape Cod Healthcare’s stroke care, click here.

