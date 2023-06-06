Cape Cod Hospital Designated as a Blue Distinction Center

FALMOUTH – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has designated Cape Cod Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care.

The distinction is given to hospitals that show high level results and President and CEO for Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf believes Falmouth deserves the title.

“It says that when you come to Cape Cod Hospital in Falmouth. Our commitment to cardiovascular services, to interventional care, surgical and medical care put us in the upper echelon. Why is that? Because our outcomes say they are that good,” Lauf said.

With the distinction Cape Cod Hospital will continue to be a premier destination on the Cape for healthcare options.

“This is all based on data that Blue Cross gets. This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s an outcomes contest. So all this data is submitted to insurers and they determine what level you fit. It’s a reaffirmation to the hard work and dedication of the team at Cape Cod Healthcare,” Lauf said.

Not only will the hospital have the new distinction, but it will continue to gain more trust with local residents which is just as important to Lauf.

More stories from CapeCod.com: