Cape Cod Hospital Ranked 11th Best in the State

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital was ranked as the 11th best hospital in Massachusetts according to latest rankings of the Best Hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Cape Cod Hospital received high performance marks in three categories, cardiac ICU, medical surgery ICU, and for its onsite emergency department.

The data for the rankings was derived before the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospitals were ranked in 16 specialties including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, ear, nose, and throat, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, nephrology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology and lung surgery, rehabilitation, rheumatology and urology.

Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked first in the state.

For more information on Cape Cod Hospital, click here.