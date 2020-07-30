You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Hospital Ranked 11th Best in the State

Cape Cod Hospital Ranked 11th Best in the State

July 30, 2020

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital was ranked as the 11th best hospital in Massachusetts according to latest rankings of the Best Hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Cape Cod Hospital received high performance marks in three categories, cardiac ICU, medical surgery ICU, and for its onsite emergency department.

The data for the rankings was derived before the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospitals were ranked in 16 specialties including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, ear, nose, and throat, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, nephrology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology and lung surgery, rehabilitation, rheumatology and urology.

Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked first in the state.

For more information on Cape Cod Hospital, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 