Cape Cod Hospital Receives $10 Million Donation

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation recently announced that Cape Cod Hospital has received a charitable donation of $10 million from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust, the largest single contribution in the hospitals 101 year history.

The Edwyn Barbey Charitable Trust makes charitable donations nationally for medical, arts and humans rights causes.

The donation is part of Cape Cod Healthcare’s Quality. Trust. Partnership. Campaign and will help fund a new tower at Cape Cod Hospital that will host expanded cardiac and oncology medical services.

“The generosity of the Barbey family represents a partnership that shares in the vision of Cape Cod Healthcare to help identify and respond to the needs of our community,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, who added that expanding the oncology and cardiac services at the hospital will greatly expand their ability to give high quality care to the community.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Peter and Pamela Barbey and others who continue to support our mission to provide the best possible care for our patients on Cape Cod,” he said.

Peter and Pamela Barbey, who operate the trust, have made their home in Hyannis Port and spoke on the importance of contributing to the local community.

“It is wonderful to be able to have the opportunity to give a gift to make a catalytic difference at the right time for Cape Cod Hospital,” said Peter Barbey.

“We hope that this gift will inspire others to give.”

Healthgrades, a national organization connecting patients with medical providers, recently gave the hospital their 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award for patient safety and quality care.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter