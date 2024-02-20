Cape Cod Hospital Receives Honor For Progressive Maternal Care

HYANNIS – Blue Cross Blue Shield recently honored Cape Cod Hospital with its coveted Blue Center Designation for Maternity Care.

The program measures standards in maternal care as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s broader National Health Equity Strategy of reducing racial disparities in maternal care.

Hospitals earning recognition have been observed to use methods such as offering training to uncover unconscious bias, doula support for expectant mothers, and programs dedicated to continued improvement for staff in their response to obstetric emergencies.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, facilities receiving the award average significantly lower rates of episiotomies, elective deliveries, and cesarian births in comparison to those that don’t.

“The clinical recognition from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts illustrates our ongoing commitment to providing access to the highest quality healthcare for our residents and visitors to Cape Cod,” said Jennifer Lacasse, Director of Women’s Health Services for Cape Cod Healthcare.

“This achievement speaks to the ongoing success of our skilled care teams of board-certified OB/GYNs, 24/7 on-site pediatric hospitalists from Boston Children’s Hospital, certified nurse-midwives, nurse practitioners, childbirth and parenting educators, board-certified lactation consultants, nurses and support staff to coordinate a continuum of care dedicate to delivering an outstanding outcome an experience for Cape Cod families,” she said.

To learn more about the program or to obtain a list of designated providers, click here.