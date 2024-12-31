Cape Cod Hospital Receives Level III Trauma Verification

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital has announced that it is receiving verification as a Level III Trauma Center for the first time in its history, having met the rigorous standards of the review process set by the American College of Surgeons.

The distinction is given to hospitals that demonstrate the ability to provide prompt and critical care for trauma patients, including resuscitation and surgical interventions.

Hospital representatives credited a years-long effort by multiple teams of hospital staff to build the infrastructure and care processes required to attain the designation, which is expected to officially arrive in late January.

“Our Level III trauma center verification supports our ongoing dedication to serving all in our community with higher-level care,” said Dr. C. Jeff Siegert, Director of Trauma and general surgeon at Cape Cod Hospital.

“Having the expert team and processes in place to treat emergent injuries means valuable travel time will be greatly decreased for trauma patients who can receive the critical care they need locally, ultimately saving countless lives in our region.”