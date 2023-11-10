Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric

HYANNIS – National nonprofit watchdog The Leapfrog Group recently gave Cape Cod Hospital an “A” in their hospital safety grading system in recognition of exemplary patient care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses a unique system in crafting its rankings, exclusively basing its metrics on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill over 500 patients across the country each day.

An “A” grade is the highest mark attainable in their grading system, which is peer-reviewed, open to the public, and updated twice each year.

The hospital received particularly stellar grades in the “Problems with Surgery” category, reflecting highly positive outcomes for patients undergoing surgical treatment.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Cape Cod Hospital made a true commitment to put patients first, said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

