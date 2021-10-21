Cape Cod Hospital Recognized for Coronary Intervention Work

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital has been named as one of the 100 best hospitals in the nation when it comes to coronary intervention work.

Healthgrades, a source of information for thousands of health care systems and hospitals across the country, commended Cape Cod Hospital for their quality of care.

Cape Cod Hospital has now earned this distinction from Healthgrades for 11 consecutive years.

Specifically, Cape Cod Hospital was recognized for excellence in cardiac surgery and coronary intervention procedures. Healthgrades put the hospital in the top 10% across America in both categories.

For more information, visit Healthgrades’ website by clicking here.