You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Hospital Recognized for Coronary Intervention Work

Cape Cod Hospital Recognized for Coronary Intervention Work

October 21, 2021

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital has been named as one of the 100 best hospitals in the nation when it comes to coronary intervention work.

Healthgrades, a source of information for thousands of health care systems and hospitals across the country, commended Cape Cod Hospital for their quality of care.

Cape Cod Hospital has now earned this distinction from Healthgrades for 11 consecutive years.

Specifically, Cape Cod Hospital was recognized for excellence in cardiac surgery and coronary intervention procedures. Healthgrades put the hospital in the top 10% across America in both categories.

For more information, visit Healthgrades’ website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 