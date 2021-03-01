You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Hunger Network Donates Over $63,000 To Help Those in Need

Cape Cod Hunger Network Donates Over $63,000 To Help Those in Need

March 1, 2021

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Hunger Network, a coalition of 60 organizations across the Cape has announced it has donated $63,700 to several organizations fighting hunger on Cape Cod. 

“Most of the money we were able to distribute was capacity building which allows them to build their organization so they can feed more people,” said Family Pantry of Cape Cod Executive Director Christine Menard  

It’s estimated that ten percent of Cape Cod or about 25,000 people are food insecure. 

Hunger needs are currently especially prominent on Cape due to the lingering effects of last summer’s COVID-19 protocols that hit Cape Cod’s tourism and hospitality industries hard. 

“Most of time a lot of our residents make a lot of their money in the summer, and last summer their hours were restricted and then they didn’t have a lot of a cushion going into the fall and winter,” said Menard. 

Donations were given to the following organizations: 

Sustainable Cape received $7,500 

St. David’s Episcopal Church received $3,200 

Sandwich food Pantry received $7,000 

Amplify Cape Cod received $1,000 

We Can received $5,000 

Truro Community Kitchen received $10,000 

Cape Kid Meals received $10,000 

Family Table Collaborative received $10,000 

Nantucket Food Pantry received $10,000 

