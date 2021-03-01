Cape Cod Hunger Network Donates Over $63,000 To Help Those in Need

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Hunger Network, a coalition of 60 organizations across the Cape has announced it has donated $63,700 to several organizations fighting hunger on Cape Cod.

“Most of the money we were able to distribute was capacity building which allows them to build their organization so they can feed more people,” said Family Pantry of Cape Cod Executive Director Christine Menard

It’s estimated that ten percent of Cape Cod or about 25,000 people are food insecure.

Hunger needs are currently especially prominent on Cape due to the lingering effects of last summer’s COVID-19 protocols that hit Cape Cod’s tourism and hospitality industries hard.

“Most of time a lot of our residents make a lot of their money in the summer, and last summer their hours were restricted and then they didn’t have a lot of a cushion going into the fall and winter,” said Menard.

Donations were given to the following organizations:

Sustainable Cape received $7,500

St. David’s Episcopal Church received $3,200

Sandwich food Pantry received $7,000

Amplify Cape Cod received $1,000

We Can received $5,000

Truro Community Kitchen received $10,000

Cape Kid Meals received $10,000

Family Table Collaborative received $10,000

Nantucket Food Pantry received $10,000