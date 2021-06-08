Cape Cod Mall Hosts Walk-In COVID Vaccine Clinic

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Mall will soon be the site of a Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will provide Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines for those 18+ and Pfizer brand vaccines for those 12 or older.

Parental consent will be required for minors, said county officials.

“We want to provide a convenient walk-up vaccine experience for mall shoppers. We hope to reach people who haven’t yet had the chance to get the vaccine,” said Assistant Public Health Nurse Theresa Covell.

The clinic will be located next to the Express and across from American Eagle Outfitters.

Those who attended the clinic will be able to scan a QR code from their phone that will provide them access to clinic registration through Color, the state-run online registration system.

Paper registration will also be available on-site, said officials.

Staff will assist attendees in registering for a second-dose vaccine appointment before they leave the clinic.

The clinic will be hosted on Saturday, June 12 from 10 am to 2 pm.