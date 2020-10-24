Cape Cod Nation Seashore Completes New Entrance Sign

WELLFLEET – The completion of three new entrance signs at the Cape Cod National Seashore was recently announced by Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

“These new signs at park headquarters and the two visitor centers are striking,” said Carlstrom in a statement.

“They meet our goal to establish a clear, consistent graphic identity.”

The National Seashore said that it received cyclic replacement funding for the three main entrance signs to begin rolling out signs consistent with a road and trail master sign plan.

The entrance signs meet the new National Park Service and Federal Highway standards, said the Seashore.

More signs along the 24 miles of paved roads, 8 miles of paved bike trails and 16 public parking lots that the Seashore owns and maintains will be updated as more funding allows.

According to the Cape Cod National Seashore, the design, fabrication and installation of the signs was completed by Sea Reach Ltd. of Sheridan, Oregon.