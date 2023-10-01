Cape Cod National Seashore Announces Offseason Projects

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore recently announced plans to start or continue numerous infrastructure projects aimed at improving park safety and infrastructure for residents and visitors.

The park is creating a new bike path spur that will parallel the end of Route 6 and turn into the Herring Cove North parking area via Province Lands Road with the goal of improving bike path connections between Herring Cove Beach and Provincetown.

Work will include the creation of a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail to accommodate various kinds of traffic, centerline striping, drainage work, and the installation of safety and directional signage.

In Wellfleet, the park will perform repaving, surfacing, and striping work at the roads around the Marconi Wireless Site, Marconi Beach, and park headquarters to improve visitor access to the popular sites.

The park will also recommence demolition work on 44 non-historic derelict structures put on hold over the Spring.

Work crews are expected to mobilize by the end of September.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter