Cape Cod National Seashore Starting Improvement Projects

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is starting and restarting several infrastructure projects aimed at improving visitor safety and park infrastructure over the offseason months.

In Provincetown, the park is creating a new bike path spur that will parallel the end of Route 6 where the divided lanes come together and turn right into Herring Cove North parking area via Province Lands Road.

The project includes creating a standard 10-foot width for a multi-use trail, centerline striping, improving drainage in low areas to eliminate pooling of water after rainfall, and installing directional and safety signage.

In Wellfleet, the roads around the Marconi Wireless Site, Marconi Beach, and park headquarters will be repaved, resurfaced, and restriped to improve visitor access to these popular sites.

Finally, the park is restarting demolition work on the 44 non-historic derelict structures that began this past spring.

Work was paused over the summer to accommodate increased summer visitation.

Work is expected to restart in late-September and continue through spring 2024.