Cape Cod Priest Pleads Not Guilty to Drunk Driving

BARNSTABLE – A Cape Cod priest and chaplain facing drunk driving charges has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Hughes serves at the Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville and the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville.

He also serves as Chaplain at St. John Paul II School in Hyannis. The Diocese of Fall River reportedly said it is reviewing the situation.

Yarmouth police arrested Hughes Friday after reportedly hitting a fence and refusing a breathalyzer test. He will be back in court May 15.