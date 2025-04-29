You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Priest Pleads Not Guilty to Drunk Driving

Cape Cod Priest Pleads Not Guilty to Drunk Driving

April 29, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A Cape Cod priest and chaplain facing drunk driving charges has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Hughes serves at the Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville and the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville.

He also serves as Chaplain at St. John Paul II School in Hyannis. The Diocese of Fall River reportedly said it is reviewing the situation. 

Yarmouth police arrested Hughes Friday after reportedly hitting a fence and refusing a breathalyzer test. He will be back in court May 15.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 