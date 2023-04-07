You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Working to Reduce Emissions

April 7, 2023

HYANNIS – Local transportation officials are full steam ahead on efforts to electrify regional public transport. 

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir said at the most recent meeting of the Barnstable County Board of Commissioners that they are developing an action plan to help remove carbon emissions from their bus fleet by 2030.

Cahir added that the transportation center is responsible for a significant amount of the greenhouse gas emissions

“Transportation generates about 55% of the greenhouse gas emissions on Cape Cod which is about 10-12% higher than the Commonwealth’s average,” said Cahir.

Cahir noted that the process of developing an action plan is estimated to take ten months to complete.

“We have 900 solar panels on our roof that reduced our energy demand at the Hyannis transportation center 93%. That was so successful that we did the same thing at our operations center reducing the energy demand 90% as well, also  we have 22 charging stations on site,” Cahir said.

Hatch Associates Consultants will be brought in to map out how the CCRTA’s zero emission project will be created, implemented, and maintained.

The group will also help carry out a Cape-wide study on the matter as options like electric and hybrid transportation modes are investigated.

