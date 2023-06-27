Cape Cod Regional Transit Recruiting Bus Drivers

HYANNIS – With the summer months on Cape Cod comes a larger population that needs transportation to different parts of the region and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is looking to recruit bus drivers to help with more travel options.

Administrator Tom Cahir recently spoke about the different improvements they are implementing to help residents and tourists alike visit the entire region.

“Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver, there are good benefits, it’s a wonderful job and a good career,” said Cahir.

With programs like the $10 round-trip any day in June and reduced prices on Sundays all summer, the Transit Authority is hoping to bring in new employees to fill the growing need.

Cahir also spoke about what interested parties can expect when they apply for the position.

“It’s a fairly extensive process to go through, four to six weeks of learning how to operate the bus and getting the CDL license that we would help you with, so anyone interested please contact us,” Cahir said.

The hopes of the Transit Authority is to bring in a larger workforce of bus drivers to alleviate the issues for residents without their own forms of transportation.

For more information about the upgrades and opportunities visit their website.