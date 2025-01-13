Cape Cod Tech Council Announces New Executive Director

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Technology Council has tapped federal IT consultant Michael White as its new Executive Director, succeeding current director Steve Smith.

A Hyannis resident and former president of the Hyannis Rotary Club, White grew up on the Cape and spent several years as chair of the Information Technology Advisory Committee at Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, where he graduated in 2008.

“I am excited to share the great work being done by the Tech Council, including our First Fridays and educational programs, while expanding more opportunities for local youth, college students, and municipalities to get involved with the council,” said White.

White recently received certification as a technical architect through ServiceNow, a designation that allows him to help enterprise organizations incorporate workforce automation into their customer service offerings.

“Michael is the perfect fit for the Tech Council as he not only works in technology, he is passionate about finding ways that innovations can be used to improve our lives and our community,” said Smith.

“We look forward to Michael bringing his talents, expertise, and commitment to growing and evolving our organization.”