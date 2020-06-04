Cape Cod Tech Graduation Set for Thursday Night in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod Regional Technical High School Class of 2020 will be honored Thursday night at the school’s graduation ceremony.

The event will take place at the Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre, and lines of cars filled with students, parents, school staff members, and guests will be welcomed in order to practice social distancing.

The Wellfleet Board of Health previously approved the event, and state health guidelines will be followed.

Mark Ayala, who has been working at the school for over three decades and will be retiring this month, will be delivering the commencement address at the ceremony.

