Cape Cod Toy Library Gets Outdoor Play Space Grant

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Toy Library has received a $10,000 grant from MassDevelopment to develop the backyard of the Hyannis Public Library into an outdoor play space.

The Outdoor Play Oasis aims to create a space where families can spend time together in an environment built to foster curiosity, creativity, problem-solving, social connections and physical activity in children.

The project is also designed to act as a draw for families to downtown Hyannis, where they can visit shops and restaurants, and support local economic recovery, according to representatives of MassDevelopment.

Crowdfunding is also planned by the Cape Cod Toy Library for this fall.

If the organization reaches its $40,000 goal, then it will receive an additional $40,000 matching grant from MassDevelopment.

The Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places is the program funding the grants from MassDevelopment.

“Before this pandemic, the vibrant centers of our cities and towns were not only a driving force behind the strength of local economies, they were the places where we gathered to dine, to shop and to be entertained, and the Commonwealth Places program is one way that we can help these areas bounce back stronger than ever,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kenealy, chair of the MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors, in a statement.