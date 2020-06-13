Cape Cod Virtual Team Hope Walk Set for Saturday

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Virtual Team Hope Walk, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s New England region, is set to begin Saturday.

The walk was moved to a virtual format out of an abundance of caution as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will be able to choose their own course to walk such as driveways, neighborhoods, treadmills, and more to complete the event.

“Due to COVID-19 we thought that many people won’t feel comfortable gathering and that we would do a virtual walk instead,” said New England Regional Director of the Huntington Disease Society of America, Virginia Goolkasian.

“We are kind of doing that with many of the events and walks across the country for our organization.”

The walk was initially set to take place in Plymouth, which would have marked the 4th time the walk came to the town.

Goolkasian said that the HDSA was excited to hold the walk in Plymouth as it matched up with the town’s 400th anniversary celebrations.

The walk traditionally is a mile and a half in both directions.

Though the walk is being held under a different format this year, the HDSA said people are preparing to make adjustments.

“I think people are getting more used to everybody doing things virtually,” continued Goolkasian.

“I think what they are realizing is that even though they are not physically next to 100, 200, 300 people walking, they know that somewhere in the neighborhood nearby there is someone walking for the same cause.”

While the walk is set for Saturday, June 13, Goolkasian said that participants can walk anytime during the summer and fall.

“We are asking people to be creative, they can jog, they can ride a bike, they can wear a costume,” said Goolkasian.

“They don’t even really have to do it on June 13, they can register and do their walk anytime during the summer and fall. We know that this is a very different and we are just trying to make it easy for everybody to do this.”

Walkers are encouraged to take pictures and videos of themselves to post on the HDSA’s Facebook page.

Last year the walk raised $16,000 last year.

This year the fundraising goal is $17,000.

Since 2007, Team Hope events have raised over $14 million across the country for Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

All the money raised goes towards helping the HDSA improve the lives of anyone with Huntington’s Disease.

Anyone can make a donation regardless if they participate in the walk or not.

Registration for the event is free.

For more information, visit the website for the society’s New England region by clicking here.