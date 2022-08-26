Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Returns

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival is returning after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from the festival go to the Cape Wellness Collaborative to fund integrated therapies that the group provides to cancer patients on the Cape and Islands.

Although organizers couldn’t hold the festival the last two years due to the pandemic, Cape Wellness Collaborative CEO Abigail Field said that tickets for this year’s event sold out quickly.

“It’s really quality music by a variety of female musicians and bands. It’s a really fun time,” Field said.

This year’s lineup includes performances by Tanya Donelly & the Parkington Sisters, Marcia Belsky, and Naomi Westwater. Check out the festival’s site for the complete list of artists.

The concert was started in 2012 by the Collaborative’s founder Sarah Swain after she lost her mother to ovarian cancer.

“We connect people who are facing cancer on the Cape directly with local skilled practitioners who offer integrated therapies such as massage, acupuncture, and energy work,” Field said.

The group also provides yoga classes and delivers frozen nutritional meals for free to its clients.

Field said the Collaborative not only facilitates physical relief to clients undergoing cancer treatments through integrated therapies, but it also provides emotional support.

“Just the fact that you have a team of people in your community who care about you and who are ready to wrap their arms around you and offer you some support absolutely is an emotional lift,” Field said.

The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival is taking place Friday, September 2 at 7pm at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis.

Head to Cape Wellness Collaborative’s website to learn more about their programs.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter