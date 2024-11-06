Cape Cod Wraps Up Local Races

HYANNIS – This year’s election had some of the highest turnouts in recent years, deciding 8 senate and representative seats for the Cape and Islands.

For the Cape and Islands state senate seat, Incumbent Democrat Julian Cyr has won another term against challengers Republican Chris Lauzon and Independent Joe van Nes.

For the Plymouth and Barnstable seat, Democrat Dylan Fernandes beat out Republican Mathew Muratore for the role being vacated by Susan Moran.

The six representative seats for the Cape and Islands were also up for grabs.

In the 1st Barnstable District, incumbent Democrat Christopher Flanagan defeated Republican Gerald O’Connell.

In the 2nd Barnstable District, incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs beat Republican Susanne Conley.

For the 3rd Barnstable District, Republican incumbent David Vieira won against Democrat Kathleen Fox Alfano.

In the 4th Barnstable District, Democrat Hadley Luddy won as the only name on the ballot. She also had no opposition in the Democratic primary.

The 5th Barnstable District saw incumbent Republican Steven Xiarhos win against Democrat challenger Owen Fletcher.

For the Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket seat, Democrat Thomas Moakley also won as the only name on the ballot.

Democrats Shelia Lyons and Mark Forest won Barnstable County Commissioner seats against Republican challengers Ron Beaty and Cynthia Stead.

At the federal level, Senator Elizabeth Warren beat challenger John Deaton, while Rep. Bill Keating defended his seat from Dan Sullivan.