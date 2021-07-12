Cape Cod Young Professionals Back in Business

SANDWICH – Cape Cod Young Professionals is hosting a “reconnection” event at Heritage Museums and Gardens on July 15.

The cost of admission will be reduced to $5 for registered members of the Cape Cod Young Professionals.

The event will start at 3pm and allow members to explore the museum’s grounds and exhibits.

A tour of the McGraw Family Garden of the Senses will be included in the evening.

The McGraw Family Garden is said to be the “first wellness garden on Cape Cod.”

At 5pm, members are encouraged to meet up at the Heald Center/Terrace for an evening of networking featuring live music from The Oysters.

The music will be provided as part of Heritage Museums and Gardens’ “Third Thursdays” program.

Later in the year, CCYP will be holding a “Cape-Wide Back to Business Bash” as part of their effort to reconnect and strengthen the organization as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues.