Cape Cod Young Professionals Provides Grants to Local Groups

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Cape Cod Young Professionals recently awarded three grants totaling $1,000 each to a trio of local organizations.

The Cape Cod Children’s Place, WE CAN, and Housing Assistance Corporation have all received funding from CCYP to offer scholarships, to support work and mentoring services, and to give young professionals housing and educational assistance.

CCYP provided the money through their Giving Circle program, in association with the Cape Cod Foundation, as a way to bolster young professionals who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.