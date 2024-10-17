You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Codder Announcing NBA Games

October 17, 2024

2015 photo of Jacob Tobey playing high school basketball. 

SANDWICH – A sportscaster from Cape Cod has been hired to announce games for a team in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Sandwich native Jacob Tobey as their new TV play-by-play man. The team cited Tobey’s broadcast experience as a sports anchor in Denver and as an announcer for Fox Sports and other networks.

Away from the broadcast booth, the Spurs noted that Tobey is a passionate advocate for his Native American heritage, representing the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and enjoys performing music at local venues including Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

Tobey’s resumé also includes calling Cape Cod League games for the Wareham Gatemen and coaching basketball at Red Sky Sports Academy in Osterville. 

CapeCod.com previously covered Tobey when he played basketball at The Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis. He scored over a thousand points for Sturgis East. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


