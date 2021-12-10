Cape Codder Resort “Enchanted Village” Rings In Holidays

HYANNIS – The 20th annual Enchanted Village at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa is now open.

Thousands of lights and other festive decorations will be displayed throughout the grounds for visitors to enjoy. The event will also provide the chance for kids can take pictures with St. Nick every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission to the Enchanted Village is free through New Year’s Day. Guests are encouraged to bring a gift card to a local grocery or department store, as all proceeds will be donated to Independence House’s Giving Tree project.

For more information, visit the Cape Codder Resort and Spa’s website by clicking here.