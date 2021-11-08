Fourth COVID-19 Business Survey Sent to Cape Cod Businesses

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission and Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have issued a fourth online survey to Cape Cod businesses and non-profits in a continuing effort to understand the impact of COVID-19 on Cape businesses.

The survey will evaluate the effect of the pandemic on the summer season and the impacts of vaccinations on the workforce to evaluate ongoing effects on revenue, operations, and the workforce.

Data collected will be used by the commission to aid in the development of a regional economic resilience plan, as well as direct technical assistance to businesses from both issuing parties.

Previous surveys dating back to Spring 2020 gathered insight on the pandemic’s effects on businesses during its early months and through the calendar year.

The fully confidential survey will be open until late November, with results reported in aggregate.

Survey data can be used by businesses, towns and other organizations in grant applications and reports.

To view results of the first three surveys, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter