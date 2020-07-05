You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Conservatory Offers Online Program This Summer

Cape Conservatory Offers Online Program This Summer

July 5, 2020

HYANNIS – The Cape Conservatory is offering several opportunities this summer for people of all ages to learn to sing and play instruments.

For students ages 13 through adult, options include a four-week “Get Started” series, with a choice of voice, guitar, or drums.

Taught virtually using Google Classroom, each class will be a mix of group instruction, one-on-one sessions, and engaging video and written resources. Classes are designed for students ages 13 through adult.

Adults who want to sing with a group have two choices. Singer’s Workshop is for beginners who want to gain confidence in singing in a welcoming, supportive group. 

Encore Singers is for those with more experience who enjoy singing with an ensemble. Both groups will meet virtually.

The other virtual opportunity for adults is Intro to Piano

Children age’s five to 11 can enroll in the online Piano Explorers class.

 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 