Cape Conservatory Offers Online Program This Summer

HYANNIS – The Cape Conservatory is offering several opportunities this summer for people of all ages to learn to sing and play instruments.

For students ages 13 through adult, options include a four-week “Get Started” series, with a choice of voice, guitar, or drums.

Taught virtually using Google Classroom, each class will be a mix of group instruction, one-on-one sessions, and engaging video and written resources. Classes are designed for students ages 13 through adult.

Adults who want to sing with a group have two choices. Singer’s Workshop is for beginners who want to gain confidence in singing in a welcoming, supportive group.

Encore Singers is for those with more experience who enjoy singing with an ensemble. Both groups will meet virtually.

The other virtual opportunity for adults is Intro to Piano

Children age’s five to 11 can enroll in the online Piano Explorers class.