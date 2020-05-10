Cape Conservatory Offers Personalized In-Person And Virtual Music-Grams

BARNSTABLE – With social distancing practices in place across the country, the Cape Conservatory has devised an innovative way to bring music to the Cape community.

New musical messages, called Music-Grams, will also support the non-profit organizations at a time when its financial future looks challenging.

The mutually beneficial program will have professional teaching artists from the Conservatory singing or performing by request, virtually or in-person, to create a memorable moment for those celebrating a special occasion or just needing a musical lift.

“We have been working hard these past six weeks to find ways to keep music playing. Our amazing teaching artists have stepped forward to offer their services for basically all genres of music,” said Mary George Curriculum Manager and teaching artist for the Cape Conservatory.

Conservatory Music-Grams are $100 for an in person, socially distanced performance, and $75 dollars for a personalized video.

To schedule a Music-Gram visit capeconservatory.org or contact Mary George at mgeorge@capeconservatory.org or 508-362-2772.