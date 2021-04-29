Cape & Islands K9 Relief Fund Fundraiser Returns Amid Rising Vaccination Rates

HYANNIS – As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and new case numbers continue to decline, May will mark the return of fundraisers and benefits such as that for the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund.

The fund aims to help cover veterinary bills for retired K9 police dogs, which are no longer covered by departments after their service is over.

Joe Ambrosini, President and founder of the fund, said the organization is currently taking care of 13 dogs.

“I just thought this was the least we or myself in the community could do for all the things that a K9 does in its career,” said Ambrosini.

“It’s just a small token of appreciation.”

The upcoming benefit is the first fundraiser that the nonprofit has been able to host since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, over a year ago.

Ambrosini said that it has been a hard year trying to cover vet bills with little cash flow, but the nonprofit was lucky to have hosted a fundraiser just before the COVID restrictions took full effect, providing them with some small cushion.

“Just after February, the pandemic hit. So we were fortunate to get something in, and then the bottom fell out for everybody, including us,” said Ambrosini.

The event will feature multiple raffles and auctions, including a mystery lockbox containing a prize worth a minimum of $500.

The benefit is scheduled for May 23 will run from 1 to 4 pm, though COVID-19 guidelines are restricting capacity to 75 participants.

Tugboats will be the host for the fundraiser.

Tickets can be purchased through the fund’s website.