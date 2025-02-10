Cape & Islands Receives Level 2 Drought Designation

BARNSTABLE – Following about six months of below-average rainfall, the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has upped the drought status for several state regions, with the Cape and Islands being upgraded to a Level -2 Significant Drought.

Despite recent snows and rain, the Cape and Islands is experiencing a 3.8-6 inch deficit since August.

For regional residents and businesses, the state advises minimizing indoor water use, including investigating and fixing indoor leaks that can result in a disproportionate amount of water waste.

Communities and municipalities should limit washing of hard surfaces, and establish and communicate water-use reduction targets.

“Even with winter weather, several regions in our state are facing below-average precipitation,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “To avoid overtaxing our water systems, we must prioritize indoor water conservation. It’s essential that everyone follows state guidance and local water restrictions to ensure our drinking water stays available for everyone.”

Despite the drought, the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority’s water supply remains in good condition.