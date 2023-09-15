Cape & Islands United Way Announces Micro Grants For Six Regional Organizations

HYANNIS – The Cape & Islands United Way recently announced the award of $20,000 in micro-grants to six local organizations providing crucial services for children, the elderly, and the disabled in the region.

Organizations to receive shares of the award included:

Read Happy of Hyannis, to provide book and blanket packages for young parents and their children to promote literacy in the region.

Neighborhood Falmouth to provide senior citizens with social company and rides to medical appointments and other errands.

The Warming Place of Nantucket to provide shelter, laundry, and food for their guests.

Cape Cod Toy Library of West Barnstable to provide toys, books, and constructive learning experiences for regional children.

Cape Abilities of Hyannis and Falmouth to fund dietary and other programs promoting well-being for the disabled.

Tommy’s Place of Centerville and Falmouth to provide vacation homes for children battling cancer and their loved ones.

Individual grants average $2,500 and are made possible by funding from the public and private sectors.

“The micro grant program allows us to widen our reach and support so many deserving programs and organizations,” said Jackie Barber, Community Outreach and Administration Manager for the Cape and Islands United Way.

“We wish to extend a huge thank you to the Bilezikian Family Foundation, Eversource Charitable Foundation, and Granite City Electric who have provided generous funding for our micro grant program.

To learn more or apply for a grant, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter