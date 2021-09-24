Cape Kid Meals Providing Food Security as Semester Gets Underway

SANDWICH – With the fall semester in full swing, nonprofit Cape Kid Meals said it is working hard to get meals to kids at risk of going hungry over the weekend.

The organization discreetly provides packed meals for children while they are in class—a service in higher demand this year as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on families financially, said Executive Director Tammy Leone.

During the previous year when some schools were closed, the organization set up meals-to-go sites for families to pick up both school meals and the Cape Kid Meals weekend meals.

Leone said that the organization also instituted its first summer program and some home deliveries to get food to children in need, which faced its own challenges.

“We had to greatly restrict the number of volunteers down to a very small, bare-bone crew. Sometimes that meant two people in the packing center when we normally have eight, ten, fifteen packing every week,” said Leone.

She added that they saw an over 25 percent increase in individuals utilizing their service during 2021.

“We thought that would taper off, but it hasn’t. We’re starting the year with an over 25 percent increase as well,” said Leone.

“There are definitely families that are now needing support who hadn’t actually needed support before.”

With the semester underway, Cape Kid Meals has launched a Back-To-School campaign to let the public help the effort through fundraising.

More information on the campaign as well as how to donate can be found on the organization’s website.