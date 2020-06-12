You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape League to Stream Hall of Fame Announcement

June 12, 2020

YARMOUTH PORT – The Cape Cod Baseball League’s announcement of their 2020 Hall of Fame class will be streamed live on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

League President and Hall of Fame Committee Chair Chuck Sturtevant will make the announcement from Lowell Park in Cotuit at 4:30 p.m. on the league’s Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.

Saturday will also be the first day of the Cape League Rewind series. Every day from then until August 12, the length of the season, a throwback game will be streamed on the league’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the league’s website by clicking here.

