Cape League Partners with Environmental Group for Cleaner Baseball Parks

Cape League Partners with Environmental Group for Cleaner Baseball Parks

July 4, 2023

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Baseball League has partnered with CARE for the Cape and Islands in order to make local ballparks more environmentally friendly.

As part of the Take Care Cape Cod pilot program, the league and the environmental organization are aiming to reduce littering and increase recycling. The plan is being rolled out first at Veterans Field in Chatham, the home of the Anglers.

Ambassadors with the program will be working to ensure that games in Chatham are as sustainable as possible, while additional recycling stations will be located throughout the park.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


