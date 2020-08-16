Cape League Teams Keeping Busy During Extended Off-Season

HYANNIS – Even with no games being played due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams across the Cape Cod Baseball League are keeping busy this summer.

The Hyannis Harbor Hawks have been holding public events with social distancing in place, while also working to make sure that youth sporting events can be played on their grounds.

“Our Hyannis Athletic Association volunteers have been going down and taking care of the fields,” Kasey Boyle with the Harbor Hawks said, “making sure that the lawn is cut and the grounds are kept clean.”

Boyle explained that the team is working to remind the public that they are still there for them, even when baseball isn’t being played locally.

Teams are also using the extended off-season to put efforts into online content, such as their social media pages and team-specific podcasts.

As for preparations for next season, clubs across the league have already begun their process to construct their rosters.

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox President Jim DeMaria said that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new wave of regulations regarding amateur player eligibility.

Still, even with a year off, teams are working on getting recommendations from national coaches and preparing to bring talent to the region.

The latter, DeMaria said, should not be difficult to accomplish due to the league’s prestige.

“It’s the Cape League after all,” he explained, “and it is the premier amateur league in the country.”

Major League Baseball teams currently playing at the professional level might be nice, but Boyle said that nothing is quite like a game on the Cape. Boyle, like many others in and out of the Cape Cod Baseball League, are excited for opening day in 2021.

“We can watch (MLB) on TV, but nothing beats the sound of the crack of the bat down there at the fields,” Boyle said.