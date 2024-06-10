Cape Light Compact Announces Lower Electric Supply Rates

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact has announced new electric supply rates for its renewable aggregation power supply for the summer season with a rate decrease beginning with the July 2024 meter read dates and ending in January 2025.

The new residential rate will be 13.098 cents per kilowatt-hour, representing a 16% decrease from the Compact’s current winter rate, and a 12% drop from last summer’s supply rate.

The rates for commercial and industrial customers will be slightly lower, charging 12.993 and 11.127 cents per kilowatt hour, respectively.

“The Compact is dedicated to securing competitive rates for Cape and Vineyard electric customers, and we’re glad that they will be seeing a decrease in energy costs this season,” said Maggie Downey, Chief Administrative Officer with Cape Light Compact.

“Even with lower energy costs,” she said, “it is important for customers to continue to seek ways to be more energy efficient. The Compact offers rebates and incentives for weatherization and heat pumps, as well as small appliances such as window ACs air purifiers, and smart thermostats.”

Energy customers interested in learning more about the Cape Light Compact and the various programs it offers can do so by clicking here.